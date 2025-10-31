Don't let criminals steal your Hurricane Melissa donations

CLEVELAND — As Ohioans rally to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa, residents are being reminded to use caution before donating any money.

Data from the FBI shows fraudulent charities and fake disaster relief efforts cost Americans $96 million in 2024.

"This is a very serious threat to people that just want to give and help people," said Robert Rutkowski, Deputy Superintendent of Credit Unions for the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Rutkowski about the steps you can take to ensure your money reaches legitimate organizations and those in need.

"The way to do that is through vigilance," said Rutkowski. "Don't click the link. If you get solicited, check the source of the site."

The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking an organization's ratings with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance before donating.

The FTC also suggests making donations via credit cards because they typically offer fraud protection.

