Fake Amazon URLs surge during Prime Big Deal Days

CLEVELAND — Shoppers are gearing up for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, but cybersecurity experts are warning about a surge in online scams targeting bargain hunters.

According to Check Point, more than 700 fake Amazon websites were created in September 2025.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Tony Sabaj from Check Point about how to spot lookalike Amazon websites.

"The one thing to always look at is the URL," said Sabaj. "If it's some other permutation of Prime dash Amazon, or maybe it's spelled wrong. If it doesn't end in Amazon.com, then it's probably not a real Amazon website."

Beyond fake websites, Sabaj said scammers are also sending emails and texts with phony Amazon alerts.

These messages typically claim there's an issue with your account or confirm an order you didn't place.

Cybersecurity experts advise never clicking on links in suspicious messages. Instead, contact Amazon using verified contact information.