Families of Cuyahoga County Jail inmates targeted by scammers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A new scam is targeting families of inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office launched an app for Android and iOS users late last year that provides information about incarcerated individuals.

The app is meant to keep the public informed, but criminals are using that information to their advantage.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that inmates' relatives are being contacted by fake deputies claiming they can get their loved one released.

"I just saw that 'Johnny Jones' was just arrested. I know he has to work tomorrow. If you send money, we can get him released on an ankle monitor by 10:00 p.m. Obviously, loved ones are well-intentioned, and send them the money, and it's a scam," Pretel said.

The sheriff's app now includes a warning that deputies will not contact you or ask for money.

You can verify a person's custody status at the Cuyahoga County jail by calling the Sheriff's Office directly.

