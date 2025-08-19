Families turn to thrift stores for back-to-school savings

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The National Retail Federation estimates back-to-school spending for K-12 students in 2025 will average $858 per household.

To cut costs, more families are turning to thrift stores and consignment shops.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank went shopping at Goodwill in Brook Park and found deals on everything from shoes to scissors.

"We've got a great selection of jeans, outerwear, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes, all your accessories, jean jackets, outerwear staples," said Diane Pilati, Vice President of Marketing for Goodwill of Greater Cleveland.

Pilati said Goodwill stores sell high-quality, brand-name items at a fraction of the original price.

"Basic jeans that you can spend upwards of $80 to $100 retail, you're finding here for under $10," said Pilati. "Shoes all under $10. A lot of our items are brand new with tags."

Thrift shopping has become more expensive due to increasing demand, but Pilati said that's not the case at Goodwill.

"We've not had any price increases recently," said Pilati. "We like everyone else though in business see increased costs as well, but we really try to keep our prices pretty fair."

Shopping secondhand not only saves money, but it also helps neighbors in need and reduces waste.

"All the revenue that's raised in our stores does go back to feed our mission programs," said Pilati. "When you shop thrift, you keep that item out of the landfill, giving it a second life."

