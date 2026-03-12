From corned beef to Guinness — where to find St. Patrick's Day savings

CLEVELAND — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and that means parades, parties and plenty of corned beef and beer.

The Irish holiday is big business for Danny's Deli in Cleveland.

Owner Sam Gerges expects his shop to go through a couple of thousand pounds of corned beef on March 17.

But with beef prices at record highs, he said, costs are hitting hard.

“You’re buying one pound, two pounds — you wouldn’t notice it. But when you buy 600, 700, 800,1,000 pounds, it makes a big difference,” Gerges said.

According to Finance Buzz, corned beef prices have jumped 22% from last year, now averaging $5.99 per pound.

Gerges said he’s trying to avoid passing higher costs on to customers.

“Right now we’re keeping them the same, hoping for things to get better. We’re trying to keep it affordable for people because everything is so high."

For those planning to celebrate at home, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited local grocery stores to look for savings on St. Patrick’s Day staples.

“Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes — any type of St. Patrick's Day item we have on sale for the customer,” said Richmond Heights Meijer store manager Shaun Morris.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations wouldn't be the same without green beer or Guinness. Giant Eagle is offering a digital rebate on the iconic Irish brew for the holiday.

The average price for a pint of Guinness is $7.89, a 40-cent increase from 2025, according to Finance Buzz.