Ghost tapping scam targets tap-to-pay users

AKRON, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam targeting tap-to-pay and mobile wallets.

"Ghost tapping" exploits contactless payment systems to make unauthorized transactions without needing physical access to credit or debit cards.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Shannon Siegferth, President and CEO of the Akron BBB, about how the scam works.

Siegferth said criminals use small devices that can exchange data at close range.

"So the scammers can take advantage of a consumer while they're distracted or in a crowded setting and unfortunately steal their money," said Siegferth.

There are steps consumers can take to protect to against ghost tapping.

"One of those ways we obviously would recommend is using the RFID blocking wallet or sleeve," said Siegferth. "What this involves is materials that disrupt or block radio waves to help keep your information and your money safe."

Consumers should also consider inserting or swiping cards instead of tapping while shopping in busy areas.

