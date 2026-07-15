Got a home security system? Don't fall for this scary phone call

PARMA, Ohio — There are a lot of scammers out there, and as your consumer reporter, I try my best to keep you in the know so you don't fall for their antics.

That mission is always strengthened when News 5 viewers get involved in the prevention process.

A Parma woman is sharing her recent run-in with someone she believes is a scammer, hoping to stop their latest scheme in its tracks.

It all started, like most do, with a phone call warning her of a problem.

Cheryl didn't want us to use her last name or show her face.

The woman in her late fifties takes her safety and security seriously. She takes comfort in knowing she has a home security system.

“If that thing goes off, they'll run, because it's loud if you try to break in," said Cheryl.

For years, ADT has been the company that has helped protect Cheryl’s property.

"Wonderful. I love it," said Cheryl.

A few weeks ago, her phone rang, and the person on the other end claimed they were with Brinks Home Security.

"He says you no longer have access to police, fire, emergency, medical. I said they're not working? He says no, they don't work anymore so we have to come out and change out your panel," said Cheryl.

Hearing how she and her home could be left vulnerable without working equipment, the Parma woman called ADT directly.

"I told them about the phone call and I said are you affiliated with them at all? He says absolutely not that's a scam. I said beautiful another scam. So, I just ignored it and they never called back,” said Cheryl.

I brought Cheryl's concerns to both ADT and Brinks.

A statement from ADT said consumers should use caution when receiving unsolicited calls or visits from people who claim their system needs to be replaced, upgraded, or is no longer supported.

Brinks also sent me a statement, which reads in part: "We encourage any consumer who believes they experienced improper conduct by someone claiming to represent Brinks Home to contact us directly so we can review the matter."

"It's like people, if you feel a red flag, it's a red flag," Cheryl said.

Cheryl reached out to me through our Contact Us Form on News5Cleveland.com.

The loyal Good Morning Cleveland viewer wants to spread the word about what happened to her to help protect people, especially seniors, from physical and financial harm.

"I always watch you guys, and I know you do scam stories. So, I wanted to get this out there that if anybody gets a call from Brinks and says your ADT panel isn't working, it's a lie," said Cheryl.

Brinks went on to say that, with limited information provided, it was unable to verify the allegations Cheryl referenced, and consumers should contact them with concerns so they can review them directly.

ADT encourages consumers to do the same, but also contact local law enforcement.

If you have a scam you want me to look into, please email me at michael.brookbank@wews.com.