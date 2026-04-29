He asked 'Is this text real?' — Now, police are warning about this new scam

CLEVELAND — It started with a simple question from a loyal viewer.

Ken, who watches Good Morning Cleveland every day, got a text that didn’t sit right — and reached out to me to ask: “Is this legit?”

That tip led to something bigger.

I started digging — and found people across Northeast Ohio are getting the exact same message. Now, local law enforcement agencies are sounding the alarm.

The scam showing up on phones right now

The text claims you have a parking ticket, speeding violation, or unpaid toll.

It warns that if you don’t pay immediately, you could face:



Court fines.

Penalties.

Even a suspended driver’s license.

Then comes the hook: a QR code to “pay now.”

But here’s the problem — that code doesn’t take you to a legitimate government site.

It sends you to a fake website designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Why this scam is so dangerous

It looks official.

It creates urgency.

It pushes you to act fast without thinking.

That’s exactly what scammers want.

Local law enforcement, including the Lake County Sheriff, is now warning residents to avoid scanning unknown QR codes — especially those in unsolicited texts.

This is why your tips matter

This story didn’t come from a press release.

It came from you.

As your consumer reporter, I focus on scams — and the best warnings often start with viewers who speak up when something feels off.

Ken trusted his instincts, and because he reached out, more people can now avoid falling for this.

See something suspicious? Tell me

If you’ve gotten a strange text, email, or call — I want to hear about it.

Your tip could be the next story that protects someone else.

📩 Email: michael.brookbank@wews.com

Because the more we share, the harder it is for scammers to win.

