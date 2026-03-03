It started with scallops — it ended with a $50,000 scam

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Geauga County woman is sharing her painful story during National Consumer Protection Week — hoping it stops the next person before it’s too late.

Her name is Karen.

She doesn’t want her face shown or her last name used and after what happened, you’ll understand why.

It started innocently.

“I was cooking scallops that night,” she told me. “I went, ‘Ooh, that sounds good.’”

She clicked on an online recipe.

Then her computer exploded with a loud alarm.

A pop-up warning filled her screen — telling her her device had been compromised — and gave her a number to call.

“I called the number. That was my first mistake.”

On the other end? Someone claiming to be Microsoft tech support.

Within minutes, the call escalated. She was transferred to someone described as a “detective.” She was told her Social Security number had been compromised. Her bank account was at risk.

Panic set in.

“And then I started getting nervous.”

The so-called detective told her there was only one way to protect her money: move it somewhere safe — to a “lawyer” who would hold it securely during the investigation.

“They were really smart and really convincing,” Karen said.

Over the course of weeks of back-and-forth calls, emails, and pressure tactics, she followed their instructions.

She wired her entire savings: $50,000.

“It was almost like they had me hypnotized,” she said. “I was just doing whatever they said. It was psychological warfare.”

Her family sensed something was wrong.

“I had this gut-wrenching feeling,” her niece said.

But scammers are trained to isolate their victims. Karen defended the callers. “I’m not getting scammed. I’m not stupid,” she told loved ones.

A visit from a sheriff’s deputy finally shattered the illusion.

“And by this time, I’m just going, ‘Oh my God… what have I done?’”

The money was gone.

The emotional fallout was immediate.

“I cried the whole first month,” she said. “I was just so depressed, thinking it’s over.”

Her story is far from rare.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Americans reported a record $16.6 billion in scam losses in 2024, with computer-takeover scams accounting for a significant share.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center saw a 33% increase in these types of cases, many targeting seniors.

These scams often start with:



A fake virus alert.

A loud alarm.

A pop-up urging you to call immediately.

Here’s what you need to know:



Legitimate companies like Microsoft will not display alarms telling you to call a phone number.

They will not ask you to move your money to “protect” it.

Law enforcement will never tell you to wire funds to a “safe” account.

Karen didn’t want to relive this.

“I wasn’t looking forward to doing this,” she said.

But she says if speaking out saves even one person, it’s worth it.

“I have to help anyone — even if it’s just one person — to not get scammed.”

Her family has set up a fundraiser to try to recover some of her losses. You can find that link here.

If you’ve seen a scam strategy others should know about — or if you’ve lost money — reach out to me directly at michael.brookbank@wews.com or through our Don't Waste Your Money link at News 5 Cleveland.

As Karen’s story proves — this can start with something as simple as dinner and end with your life savings gone.