'Just hang up.' Phone scams target Lorain County residents

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Impostor scams are surging in Ohio.

In the first half of 2025, reports of impostor scams involving either government or business impostors increased by 47% from the same period in 2024, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a Sheffield Lake business owner about how convincing these schemes can be.

Michael McCrary receives several phone calls a day at his vape shop.

"If I don't recognize the number, I usually just let it go to voicemail, if it's important, usually they'll leave a message," said McCrary.

A voicemail he recently received was alarming.

"A Sgt. Kish with Lorain County Sheriff's Department said I have two warrants and I needed to call a certain number," said McCrary. "They used my full name, that did make sound a little more official."

McCrary was still suspicious. "I don't have any warrants, then I thought for a second, did I miss something?"

He reached out to law enforcement first to get answers.

"I called my buddy A.J. at the Sheriff's Department and he told me don't worry, it's a scam," said McCrary.

"With us at the county jail, they're trying to use some of our employee names to make it sound legit," said Major A.J. Torres from the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

Torres said residents are getting calls saying they'll be arrested if they don't pay a fee for missing a court appearance, or a family member is in jail and needs money for an ankle monitor in order to be released.

"If you have anything with the courts, they're going to send you a letter," said Torres. "The law enforcement agency will send you a letter. We do not do any transactions over the phone."

That's something McCrary didn't know until now.

"That should be a clue for anybody that goes through this or gets a call, that should be the first flag," said McCrary.

If you receive a similar phone call, Torres explained how you can protect yourself.

"Don't give out any personal information, addresses, card numbers, phone numbers, just hang up and call us," said Torres.

To contact the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, call 440-329-3709.

