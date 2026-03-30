Out-scamming the scammers: How Westlake Police arrested crooks who scammed a lady out of $200,000 in gold

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio woman is out nearly $200,000 after falling victim to an elaborate gold scam, but thanks to Westlake Police, investigators were able to catch two of the suspects who were targeting the elderly victim.

"If someone comes to Westlake to victimize one of our elderly residents or other people, we will arrest you. We will find you, we will arrest you," said Captain Jerry Vogel from Westlake Police.

Investigators with the Westlake Police Department say they caught the men mid-scheme last week, bringing a months-long investigation to an end.

Police say the case began in August 2025, when a 78-year-old woman saw a pop-up alert on her computer claiming she had been hacked.

The message directed her to call a number for help, which connected her with someone posing as an FBI agent.

"We try to educate people if you receive a text message that's unexpected or an email or a phone call or these pop ups on your computer and you think it may be legitimate—at least look up the number in a separate way. Don't use the number provided to you," Vogel said.

According to investigators, the scammer told the victim not to tell anyone and to keep the details confidential, claimed her money was at risk, and instructed her to withdraw money and convert it into gold.

Over several months, the victim purchased gold bars and coins—eventually handing over nearly $200,000.

"They told her she needed to keep it secret. She wasn't allowed to tell family, friends, law enforcement because they threatened her with jail time and that she would compromise a national security investigation," Vogel said.

Investigators say the suspects even came directly to her home in Westlake to collect the gold, which they say makes this even more brazen and concerning.

Police say the scammers also sent letters and made repeated calls to appear legitimate.

The case began to unravel when employees at a nearby gold shop noticed red flags and told the woman to contact police.

The tip led to a coordinated sting operation through Westlake Police, where they "out-scammed the scammers."

Detectives used the victim’s phone and computer to communicate with the suspects, setting up another pickup using fake gold.

"We just assumed her identity. We started sending pictures to the scammers. They required pictures of the gold she bought. We acquired fraudulent receipts that she had bought it, to prove to them she had bought it," Vogel said.

With the help of drones and multiple officers, Westlake Police tracked down the suspects and pulled them over near Crocker and Detroit roads.

Two men, ages 41 and 38, both from Pennsylvania, were arrested.

The suspects now face multiple felony charges, including theft by deception and complicity to commit theft.

Police say the case should serve as a major warning.

They say the FBI will never ask for money or gold; urgent demands for cash and secrecy are major red flags.

In addition, they say requests involving gold, gift cards, or cryptocurrency are always scams.

Investigators say it’s unlikely the Westlake woman will ever get her money back, and there is a possibility that other victims exist.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have been targeted by a similar scam to come forward immediately.

"We're not gonna let these people get away and victimize people in Westlake," Vogel said.