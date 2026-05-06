Scammers are stealing keys and deposits from Cleveland renters, now one of the nation's hottest markets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-Akron metro area has broken into the nation's top 30 hottest rental markets in 2026, and scammers are exploiting the pressure renters feel to quickly lock in a lease.

According to RentCafe, there are currently five renters competing for every vacant apartment in Northeast Ohio, with available units spending less than 50 days on the market.

That urgency is creating opportunity for criminals — and the consequences for victims can be devastating.

Tatiana Brown, a property manager with 59th Street Management, described the moment she discovered a single mother and her child living in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment in Cleveland.

"A punch to the gut sensation," Brown said.

The family had been scammed. A contractor's lockbox code had not been changed, and a scammer copied the key to the unit and offered it up for rent.

"I said how did you get in this unit?" Brown said.

"And she was like, oh, there was a guy and he showed it and I'm, I was in and I've already given him almost $1,000," Brown said.

The scammer had posed as the property owner, presenting the unit as his own.

"One of them went ahead and showed it if it was his own property," Brown said. "OK, so that's how she was able to get the key. And it seemed legit."

The single mother had moved from out of state. Her security deposit and rent never reached the actual property owner, and she was facing homelessness — in the middle of winter, with no heat.

"And it was just so bad because she moved from out of state," Brown said.

"It was very heartbreaking because again, as a single mother, it you don't really have extra money," Brown said.

Sheryl Harris with the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad said rental scams are a significant and growing problem.

"How can we how can we work with landlords and property managers and, you know, our office of homeless services, that whole network to kind of make this a safer environment for people to get apartments," Harris said.

Among the solutions being considered: requiring property owners to post contact information directly on rental properties.

"Post in the window who the actual listing agent like who is the property manager for that property? What is the number that you call? You can only deal with this company, you know, to rent this property," Harris said.

Harris said rental scams are a real nightmare because when someone loses a security deposit and the first month's rent, it is hard for them to recover financially.

Red flags to watch for:

A rental price significantly below comparable listings in the area. Brown offered this example: if most 3-bedroom single-family homes in an area rent for around $1,400, and you find one listed for around $900, proceed with caution.

"Let's say you're looking at a three bedroom single family home and most of the price ranges are around $1400. If you find a three bedroom that's around 900 you, you should, you know, tread lightly," Brown said.

Application fees that are hundreds of dollars. Legitimate application fees are typically $30 to $40.

Anyone pressuring you to rush the process.

"If you know that you're moving, give yourself that 60 to 90 day window to start looking because you don't want to be in a, in a crunch time where you're not thinking clearly or you're just trying to rush through it and like, OK, this, this sounds great. I'll take it. And that's not what you want to do," Brown said.

How to verify a rental is legitimate:

Brown recommends using the county auditor's website to confirm who owns a property, and to make sure that is who you are dealing with before signing anything or handing over money.

Most cities, including Cleveland, maintain rental registries. Renters can visit data.clevelandohio.gov or call the Cuyahoga County Transfer and Recording Office at 216-443-2060 to confirm whether a property has a rental registration and to get verified contact information for the owner or property manager.

The single mother and child in this case were ultimately connected to support services to help them recover after being forced to move out, having paid hundreds of dollars for nothing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.