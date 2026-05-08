Shoppers say advertised grocery deals disappeared before they could buy them

CLEVELAND — Weekly grocery ads are meant to help shoppers save money.

But for some Northeast Ohio consumers, advertised deals disappeared before they could reach the store, leaving them with empty shelves and few options.

After filing a public records request with the Ohio Attorney General's Office, News 5 reviewed consumer complaints from shoppers across Northeast Ohio who raised similar concerns: advertised sale items were sold out, and customers said they were either denied rain checks or told stores no longer offer them.

One of those shoppers was Leo Lampert.

Lampert said rising grocery prices have forced him to pay closer attention to sales.

“I’ve been thinking about getting some hay and putting a fence in the backyard,” he said.

Last November, Lampert spotted a ham deal advertised at Giant Eagle.

“Giant Eagle was advertising ham at a really good price,” Lampert said.

Lampert said he went shopping within two days of seeing the ad.

“They had a whole cooler that was empty,” he said.

He said he visited multiple locations but couldn’t find the advertised item.

“They’re out of something, you’re out of luck,” Lampert said.

Lampert’s experience wasn’t isolated.

News 5 reviewed complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office involving Giant Eagle stores in Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Summit and Lorain counties. Aldi also had a rain check complaint.

In a statement to News 5, Giant Eagle said:

At Giant Eagle, we understand how important product availability is, and we are focused on having the products our customers want in stock and at an attractive price.

As we plan weekly sales and promotions to bring our customers seasonally relevant value, we make appropriate increases to product inventory determined by previous sales data, consumer trends, and shopping habits.

At times, some sale items may be more popular in a given location than our teams anticipated. Should that be the case, store teams work diligently to reorder and replenish inventory, with most supermarkets receiving deliveries daily.

If a particular product remains out of stock, we encourage customers to visit another location, check back at their preferred location after additional deliveries have been received, or talk to store leadership to understand what other options may exist.

While we do not offer rain checks, we do follow all legal requirements related to the availability of sale items and work to go above and beyond to satisfy our customers. We take customer feedback very seriously and respond to every customer inquiry we receive.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office declined an interview request from News 5 but pointed to the state’s policy on rain checks.

According to the office, consumers may be entitled to a rain check if a store advertises goods at a certain price but sells out before shoppers have a reasonable chance to purchase the item.

A rain check allows customers to buy that item later at the advertised price.

However, there are exceptions.

Stores are not required to offer rain checks if they clearly disclose how many items are available, state that quantities are limited, or explicitly say that no rain checks will be issued.

The requirement also does not apply if the store allows customers to purchase a similar item of equal or greater value at the same discount.

Under Ohio guidance, rain checks must be honored within 60 days after they are issued.

Once a store notifies a customer that the item is back in stock, shoppers have 14 days to redeem it.

News 5 reviewed current weekly ads from Giant Eagle, Marc's and Aldi and found some promotions included disclaimers such as “limited quantities” or “no rain checks.”

Pamela Anson with the Better Business Bureau said shoppers should always keep copies of advertisements and coupons in case there is a dispute.

News 5 also reached out to Aldi, Dave's Market, Walmart and Meijer about their rain check policies.

We did not hear back from Dave’s Market or Aldi.

Walmart said it was working to provide information, but did not respond before the deadline.

Meijer said it offers rain checks for advertised merchandise that can be redeemed at any store location, but not online.

Lampert said what frustrated him most wasn’t just missing out on the sale.

He said he never received a follow-up from either Giant Eagle or the Ohio Attorney General's Office after filing his complaint.

News 5 was the first to follow up and ask questions.

How to protect yourself when chasing grocery deals

Read the fine print

Look closely for phrases like “limited quantities,” “while supplies last,” or “no rain checks.”

Shop early in the sale cycle

The best deals can disappear fast, especially on high-demand items like meat, soda or holiday staples. If possible, go early in the week or earlier in the day.

Take screenshots of digital ads

If you’re shopping from an app or online circular, screenshot the advertised deal before heading to the store. If the price changes or the item disappears, you’ll have proof.

Bring the paper ad or save the email

Anson says keeping original advertisements can help if there’s a dispute.

Ask about substitute options

Under guidance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, stores may offer a similar product of equal or greater value at the same discount instead of issuing a rain check.

Know each store’s policy

Not all stores handle sold-out items the same way. Meijer says it offers rain checks on eligible advertised items. Giant Eagle says it does not offer rain checks.

Ask for a manager if something feels off

Sometimes, frontline employees may not know store policy.

Ask customer service or management to clarify.

