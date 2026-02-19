Simple money-saving strategies to use at the supermarket

CLEVELAND — New research shows monthly food costs range between a few hundred to more than $1,000, depending on the size of your family. But there are some tricks to slash your spending.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with shoppers about AAA's simple money-saving strategies at the supermarket.

According to AAA, the first thing you should do is make a list and stick to it.

"If you go down every aisle, you're very likely to end up with items you don't need," said AAA Spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Marisa Minasola from North Ridgeville writes down everything she needs before she goes shopping to save money.

"If you have a list, then you're going to spend less," said Minsola.

When you're shopping in an aisle, look up and down to find the best deals.

"It's no coincidence the higher cost items are at eye level, where they can be easily grabbed," Weaver Hawkins said.

Try to avoid prepared foods like pre-cut fruits and vegetables. That convenience comes at a price.

"You can get the head of broccoli for dollars less per ounce than you can the cut up kind," Weaver Hawkins said.

"It's way expensive than if you just buy it fresh and cut it yourself," Minasola said.

Skip the health and beauty section, too. Getting toothpaste with your groceries may save you a trip, but you'll likely find cheaper prices on toiletries elsewhere.

"Not only is that a bait for impulse shopping, but those prices will cost you more. So just wait and get those items at a big box store for a lower price," Weaver Hawkins said.

You can also save cash by choosing a larger shopping cart. A study found pushing a shopping cart instead of carrying a basket can prevent impulse purchases.

Scan and bag groceries yourself to curb extra spending.

"I do self checkout and I don't buy the magazines and all that stuff," said Minsola.

Traditional checkout lanes are filled with temptations designed to make you buy more.

"The store knows these things, and so that's why they're displayed that way," Weaver Hawkins said.