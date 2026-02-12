Streetsboro Police Chief targeted by email scam

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Criminals are always trying new tricks to steal your money. Anyone can be targeted — even Streetboro's Police Chief.

"If that doesn't tell you how brazen scammers are that they're gonna send it to a police department email, I don't know what does," Chief Tricia Wain said.

Wain received an email claiming she had been fined $135 for speeding. The message included a link to download photographic proof of the violation.

Clicking on unknown links can lead to security risks.

"One thing that we always tell people to watch out for clicking links will get you somebody that might be looking for your passwords. They might infect your computer with malware or spyware," Wain said.

Wain told News 5 legitimate speed or red light camera violations are only sent through standard mail, not email.

"It will have a picture of your car. It will have a picture of your license plate. It will tell you what department that it came from date, time, actual violation, not just a generic speed violation," Wain said.

If you receive a similar email, delete the message and report it to local law enforcement.

