The best Black Friday deals now at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon

Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are running full Black Friday sales online, with stores closed for Thanksgiving for the second straight year.

Many of the sales will restart Friday morning in stores at 5 a.m. But with supply lines tight, you may want to grab those hot gadgets and TV's before your finish your pumpkin pie and not wait.

The savings site BlackFriday.com said while prices may not be as low as in recent years (before inflation and chip shortages), you will still find excellent deals, including discounts of up to $150 on MacBook Air, a rare markdown on Apple's popular laptop.

2021 BLACK FRIDAY ADS

Walmart: 2021 Black Friday ads

Target: 2021 Black Friday ads

Best Buy: 2021 Black Friday ads

Here are some of the best Thanksgiving day markdowns, as compiled by BlackFriday.com.

1. Best Buy Black Friday deals

Chromebooks as low as $99.

Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops.

Save $150 on select MacBook Air models (Starting Wednesday Nov. 24).

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

$180 off - Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $169.

$60 off Apple - AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) on sale for $189.99.

$50 off - Apple - Airpods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.99

$40 off - Apple - AirPods (2nd generation) (with 6 months Apple Music free) on sale for $119.99



Best Buy Black Friday TV and Entertainment Deals

$100 off - Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV on sale for $699.99.

$150 off - Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV on sale for $599.99.

$150 off - Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio on sale for $129.99.

$25 off - Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote on sale for $24.99

Best Buy Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

$90 off - Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven on sale for $179.99

Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a major appliance

$280 off - KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer on sale for $219.99 (Starting Sunday Nov. 21)

Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99.

Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products.



Best Buy Black Friday Vacuum Deals

$200 off - Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum on sale for $649.99.

$100 off - Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum on sale for $399.99 (Nov. 21).



Best Buy Fitness Tracker Deals

Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers.

$30 off - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm on sale for $199.

$60 off - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm on sale for $249.

_____________________________

2. Walmart Black Friday deals

According to BlackFriday.com, Walmart's best deals include:

Walmart Headphone Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $159. ($38 off).

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: $99 ($50 off). This is the best deal BlackFriday.com has seen on these headphones, so far.

Walmart Home Appliance Deals

Instant Pot 8-qt., 9-in-1 duo crisp: $99 special buy.

Instant Pot 8-qt., 7-in-1 multi-cooker: $59 special buy.

iRobot Roomba i1+ self-empty robot: $349, $230 off.



Walmart Fitness Tracker and Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $109 ($90 off) and 42mm version for $139 ($90 off). T

Fitbit Versa 2: $119 ($60 off).

Fitbit Charge 4: $69 ($60 off).



Walmart TV Black Friday deals

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K SmartCast TV: $548. This special buy is only available at Walmart.

Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $15 (regularly $30). Only available at Walmart and perfect stocking-stuffer material.

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 special buy.

_________________________________

3. Target Black Friday deals

Here are the top Target Black Friday deals, courtesy of savings website BlackFriday.com:

Target Small Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X: 49% off - $219.99 (orig. $429.99)

Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle: 54% off - $59.99 (orig. $129.99)



Target Headphone Black Friday Deals

AirPods with Charging Case: 11% off - $114.99 (orig. $129.99)

AirPods Pro: 24% off - $189.99 (orig. $224.99)

Beats solo Wireless Headphones: 50% off - $99.99 (orig. $199.99)



Target Entertainment Black Friday Deals

Samsung 65" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series: 12% off - $569.99 (orig. $649.99)

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV 70UP7070: 13% off - $649.99 (orig. $749.99)

Target Apple Watch and Fitness Tracker Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 3: 15% off - $169.99 (orig. $199.99)

Apple Watch SE: 21% off - $219.99 (orig. $279.99)

FitBit Charge 5 fitness tracker: 28% off - $129.95 (orig. $179.95)



Target Home Black Friday Deals

Shark EZ Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum: 40% off - $349.99 (orig. $579.99)

iRobot Roomba i3 vacuum: 33% off - $399.99 (orig. $599.99)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum: 34% off - $249.99 (orig. $379.99)

Target toy Black Friday Deals

40% Off Select LEGO Building Sets

BOGO 50% off Disney Frozen toys

Up to 50% off LOL Surprise toys

Star Wars "The Mandalorian" The Child: 50% off - $24.99 (orig. $49.99

4. Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon did not announce many sales in advance, and does not put out a traditional Black Friday "ad." But BlackFriday.com says it is the best place to buy Amazon branded items, such as:

Other hot electronics at Amazon include:



You can find more Amazon hot deals at BlackFriday.com's Amazon section.

Note that we are not listing deals on the XBox, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch because they are list price almost everywhere, and very difficult to find right now.

As always, don't waste your money.

___________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

