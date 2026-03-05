Want to beat scammers? These are the four red flags you need to remember

CLEVELAND — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and consumer advocates say one of the best ways to avoid becoming a victim is knowing the warning signs scammers use again and again.

Experts say many scams follow the same psychological playbook — designed to create panic and push people to act before they have time to think.

Here are four red flags to watch for:

Unsolicited contact

Be cautious of unexpected calls, texts, or emails claiming there’s a problem with your account, taxes, or legal status.

High-pressure tactics

Scammers often create fake emergencies and demand you act immediately — before you can verify the information.

Unusual payment requests

Requests for payment via gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers are a major red flag.

Requests for sensitive information

Legitimate organizations will not ask for passwords, Social Security numbers, or banking details over the phone.

Those same tactics are often used in imposter scams, which are now the most commonly reported type of fraud.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lost nearly $3 billion to imposter scams in 2025 alone.

In these schemes, criminals pretend to work for trusted organizations — including government agencies.

One version of the scam authorities continue to warn about is jury duty.

Victims receive a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or court official who says they missed jury duty and now face a warrant for their arrest. The caller then demands payment to avoid jail.

Local leaders say that’s not how the system works.

Greta Johnson, communications director for the Summit County Executive’s Office, says people should immediately question calls like that.

“If you have not received one of those summons, you have not missed jury duty,” Johnson said. “And the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit County Executive’s Office are not going to call you asking for money.”

Thursday is also National Slam the Scam Day, which focuses specifically on government imposter scams.

Consumer advocates say the bottom line is simple: if someone contacts you unexpectedly, pressures you to act fast, and demands unusual payment, it’s almost certainly a scam.

If you believe you’ve been targeted, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

If you have a consumer issue you want investigated, the News 5 “Don’t Waste Your Money” team wants to hear from you.