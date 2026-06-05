Watch out for fake job postings: BBB warns employment scams doubled last year and are on the rise

CLEVELAND — Navigating the job market can be challenging and time-consuming — scammers know this.

I learned they are swooping in at a rapid pace to take advantage of those searching for work.

The Better Business Bureau is warning job seekers about a surge in fraudulent employment opportunities, with nearly 50,000 people reporting employment scams over the last three years, and the numbers doubled last year alone.

Ericka Dilworth with the BBB of Greater Cleveland told me scammers craft convincing schemes that prey on the emotions of job seekers. She said to watch for unprompted opportunities, offers without an interview, and too-good-to-be-true salaries.

"People can be desperate when they're looking for a job. And so they, they maybe swallow the red flags and don't don't really think about, hey, why, why should I having to be paying for anything?"

According to Dilworth, additional red flags include:

High-pressure offers to take a job immediately.

Interviewers who refuse to turn on the camera.

Payment to like or subscribe to videos online.

Upfront costs to begin work.

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