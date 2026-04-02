What is 'street pricing,' and why is it now being proposed at America's ballparks?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s nothing like a summer day at the ballpark — sunshine, hot dogs, and the crack of the bat.

But for many families, that experience is slipping out of reach.

A new analysis from the Groundwork Collaborative finds the cost of a typical day at a Major League Baseball game has climbed to $319 for a family of four.

That price includes four inexpensive tickets, hot dogs, drinks, beer, parking, and a piece of merchandise — a total that researchers say is rising faster than inflation.

Fans are starting to push back.

“They’re hitting their limit on what they’re willing to pay,” said Alex Jacquez, Chief of Policy and Advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative.

Cleveland is doing better — but still not cheap

There is some better news locally.

According to the report, Cleveland ranks just outside the top 10 most affordable MLB experiences, coming in at number 11.

A family of four can expect to spend around $260 at Progressive Field — still expensive, but noticeably lower than the national average.

Jacquez says that’s partly because some teams, including Cleveland, have made a more intentional effort to offer deals and family-friendly pricing options.

The push for “street pricing”

Now, there’s a growing push to make ballpark prices more reasonable.

Groundwork Collaborative is calling on cities — especially those that help fund stadiums with taxpayer dollars — to adopt something called “street pricing.”

This would mean food, drinks, and other items inside the stadium cost roughly the same as they do outside.

It’s a model already used in some airports and travel hubs across the country.

The idea: if taxpayers are helping pay for the stadium, families shouldn’t have to pay premium prices once they get inside.

The bottom line

Baseball has long been called America’s pastime.

But with prices climbing past $300 for a single outing, advocates warn it risks becoming something else entirely — a luxury.

Unless costs come down, some families may be left watching from home instead of the stands.