Easter candy prices up 67% since 2020; here’s how to save while filling baskets

CLEVELAND — If your Easter basket feels a little lighter this year, you’re not imagining it.

New data from InvestorsObserver shows Easter candy prices have jumped 67% since 2020, while household candy budgets have only increased about 15%, a gap that’s leaving families with less in their carts at checkout.

For a family of four spending about $93 on Easter candy, that same budget now buys roughly 40% less candy by weight than it did just a few years ago.

To get the same amount of candy as in 2020, families would need to spend about $155, an increase of $62 for the exact same amount of candy.

Experts point to a combination of rising ingredient costs, supply chain pressures and a phenomenon many shoppers are noticing more often: Shrinkflation.

“There’s also what’s called shrinkflation where the actual product itself is shrinking in size,” Sam Bourgi, finance analyst and researcher at InvestorsObserver, says. “So prices are higher and the quantity is also lower.”

While year-to-year increases may have seemed small, sometimes flat, sometimes up 10–12%, those increases have compounded over time.

The result? A noticeable hit to holiday budgets right as families are trying to maintain traditions.

Don’t Waste Your Money: How to save on Easter candy

You don’t have to overspend to build a great basket. Here are a few ways to cut costs:

1. Shop store brands. Generic versions of chocolates, jelly beans and seasonal candy are often significantly cheaper.

2. Buy by price per ounce, not package. Bigger bags aren’t always a better deal. Check the unit price on the shelf tag to find the best value.

3. Split bulk buys. Warehouse clubs can offer lower per-unit prices. Consider splitting large packs with friends or family to save without overbuying.

4. Mix candy with non-candy items. Stretch your budget by adding books, sidewalk chalk, bubbles or small toys, often cheaper and longer-lasting than candy.

5. Wait for sales or shop early. Some retailers start discounting seasonal candy in the days leading up to Easter. Planning ahead or watching weekly ads can lead to savings.

6. Compare store prices. Prices can vary widely between retailers like Aldi, Walmart, Target and local grocery chains. A quick comparison can make a big difference.