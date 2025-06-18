Giant Eagle joins the list of stores adding summer specials for big savings

CLEVELAND — Grocery prices are climbing, but some stores are helping shoppers save with new summer discounts.

This week’s Price Tracker highlights deals at Walmart, Meijer, and now Giant Eagle, which is launching weekly “Carefree Summer” promotions, including BOGO offers and produce markdowns.

Aldi had the lowest total for grocery staples at $16.57, with Walmart close behind at $17.18. Ground beef prices rose at most stores.

Tracking grocery prices

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.