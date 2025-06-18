Watch Now
Giant Eagle joins the list of stores adding summer specials for big savings

Every Wednesday, we are tracking grocery prices so you Don't Waste Your Money
Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.
Shoppers share how they’re saving on groceries as prices remain high nationally
CLEVELAND — Grocery prices are climbing, but some stores are helping shoppers save with new summer discounts.

This week’s Price Tracker highlights deals at Walmart, Meijer, and now Giant Eagle, which is launching weekly “Carefree Summer” promotions, including BOGO offers and produce markdowns.

Aldi had the lowest total for grocery staples at $16.57, with Walmart close behind at $17.18. Ground beef prices rose at most stores.

Tracking grocery prices

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer 

Giant Eagle 

Aldi

Walmart

    Heinen’s

    Dave's Market

    From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

    Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

    And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.

