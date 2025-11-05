Grocery Outlet in Parma puts its prices to the test against other retailers

PARMA, Ohio — Viewers have been sending in tips on where to find the best grocery deals, and one name keeps coming up again and again.

According to a recent analysis, Grocery Outlet ranks among the most affordable grocery stores in Ohio. To see if that holds in Northeast Ohio, News 5 visited the Grocery Outlet location in Parma, which opened less than a year ago.

The store operates on what’s called an opportunistic buying model, meaning it purchases overstock, overruns, and products with seasonal or packaging changes. Items that might not fit big-box retailers’ requirements but still maintain full quality.

“They’re able to purchase overstock, overruns, seasonal packaging changes, anything that doesn’t necessarily impact the quality of the product but impacts their ability to sell to a big-box retailer,” explained local owner Tate Halsey.

To see how Grocery Outlet stacks up, News 5 compared the prices of its weekly staples.

Here’s what the total came to at Grocery Outlet in Parma:



Wheat bread: $2.39

Cereal: 2 for $7

Chicken breast: $2.49 per pound

Ground beef: $6.99 per pound

Eggs: $1.99

Milk: $2.33

Total: $19.69

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Aldi

Walmart

Heinen’s

Dave's Market

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.