Grocery stores, companies begin rolling out grocery price relief

CLEVELAND — Judy Borgen says she’s used to paying more at the grocery store, but this year the sticker shock has been hard to ignore.

“We buy kosher meat, and that tends to always go up as it does. The eggs across the country have gone up. So it has to go up here. I get that," Borgen said.

Last week, as she prepared for Rosh Hashanah, Borgen said the price of brisket made the impact crystal clear.

“It was like 26 [or] 27 dollars a pound. So that was a lot,” she said.

She’s not the only shopper noticing the pinch.

“Our customers, like customers at any grocery store, are seeing it and feeling it," said Dan Donovan, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle. “And we’re getting questions about how do we stretch our budget?"

To keep shoppers coming in and to help families during the holiday season, Giant Eagle has announced new price cuts on 300 items across its stores.

The grocer says the reduced prices will stay in place through the end of 2025.

“These prices will be lowered pretty significantly, and between now and the end of the calendar year, they won’t go higher," Donovan said.

Uber Eats has also jumped in, launching a “Fresh Days” promotion every Tuesday. The initiative offers 30% off certain produce, meats, dairy and eggs.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer

Giant Eagle

Aldi

Walmart

Heinen’s

Dave's Market

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.