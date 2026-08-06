Grocery stores roll out new deals for Ohio’s tax-free weekend

CLEVELAND — Grocery stores are rolling out new deals as families prepare for Ohio’s tax-free weekend.

Giant Eagle myPerks customers who activate the offer and spend at least $100 Saturday or Sunday will earn five times the normal perks. For every $100 spent, customers can earn the equivalent of 50 cents off per gallon at GetGo or use the reward toward a future grocery purchase.

Meijer is discounting more than 1,000 grocery and household items through Sept. 8. Deals include whole watermelons for $4.99, chicken drumsticks for 99 cents per pound and Frosted Flakes for $2.99.

Walmart says it is offering 1,300 more Rollbacks than last year, along with lunch options averaging less than $2 per meal.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include 0.2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean, 20% fat), one dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.