Ho-ho-hold up! Giving Tuesday scams are everywhere; here’s how to avoid them

CLEVELAND — If supporting a local nonprofit is on your holiday checklist, Giving Tuesday may feel like the perfect time to give back. Last year alone, Americans donated nearly $600 billion to charitable causes.

But that generosity also draws attention from scammers who try to divert donations for themselves.

“It’s morally repugnant… but we have to take steps to prevent people from getting scammed,” said Robert Rutkowski with the Ohio Department of Commerce.

How to Protect Yourself Before You Donate

Consumer experts urge donors to do a bit of research before handing over money—especially online. Start by searching the organization’s name along with keywords like scam, complaint, or review.

Be wary of charities with names that closely mimic well-known national groups, a common tactic used to confuse donors.

Other red flags include:



Requests for donations via wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency

High-pressure tactics demanding an immediate contribution

Websites that don’t begin with https, indicating a less secure connection

Tools to Help Verify Charities

Last month, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance launched an AI-powered advisor designed to help donors research nonprofits, explore causes, and ask questions about charitable giving.

“All of our advice articles, all of our donor tips, and only the charity data that we put in there is verified by human beings,” said Ezra Vasquez D'Amico with the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. “It’s not scraped across the internet — it’s information that charities provide us, and we double and triple check before it goes into our reports.”

Safer Ways to Give

Experts recommend donating with a credit card or check, which provides a paper trail and stronger fraud protections.

And if you receive an unsolicited phone call requesting a donation, hang up. Contact the charity directly using a number or website you trust.

As Giving Tuesday inspires millions to give generously, taking a few precautions can help ensure your donation reaches the people and causes that matter most to you.