Holiday season brings spike in scams

CLEVELAND — The holiday season may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but it’s also prime time for scammers. As online shopping surges and consumers open their wallets, fraudsters are working overtime to steal personal information and cash.

This week, a local workshop brought together older adults and financial experts to help combat the rise in seasonal scams—an age group that is often a top target.

“One in three people goes through a scam. If you think about it, you probably know someone too,” said Teresa Morales-Bargar, vice president and community manager at Chase.

Local Organizations Join Forces

Benjamin Rose, a Cleveland nonprofit supporting older adults, partnered with the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad and Chase Bank to educate consumers on the most common holiday scams and how to avoid them.

The workshop was one of more than 20 events held during International Fraud Awareness Week.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Ohioans lost $228 million to fraud last year—highlighting the importance of prevention efforts, especially as holiday spending reaches record highs.

Holiday Scams on the Rise

Experts warn that consumers are at increased risk for:



Travel scams

Phishing emails and texts about missed package deliveries

Gift card scams, where fraudsters pressure people to make payments using gift cards

“We encourage people to monitor their accounts—email, bank statements, medical records,” said Orion Bell, CEO of Benjamin Rose. “Those are all places where fraudsters try to gain access. Staying on top of that information is one of the best ways consumers can protect themselves.”

Chase Expands Fraud Prevention Workshops

Chase hosts more than 1,000 free workshops every year focused on fraud and scam prevention at its branches nationwide.

All workshops are free and open to the public—no Chase membership required.