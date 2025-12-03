'Home Alone’ grocery run would cost more than double today

CLEVELAND — It’s one of the most memorable moments in "Home Alone:" 8-year-old Kevin McCallister marching up to the grocery store checkout counter with a cart full of essentials, and walking out spending just $19.93, thanks to a $1-off coupon.
Kevin’s classic grocery list included:
Half a gallon of milk
Plastic wrap
Stouffer’s Frozen Turkey Dinner
Snuggle dryer sheets
Wonder Bread
4-pack of Quilted Northern toilet paper
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
Plastic army figurines
Tide liquid laundry detergent
Half a gallon of Tropicana orange juice
Shoppers told News 5 that in 2025, the cost would be significantly higher.
"If we take into consideration inflation, the tariffs and everything, especially here, a little over $50,” Mati Pelle said.
We recreated Kevin’s cart and found the grocery items alone total $33.62. Add the toy soldiers for $7.99, and the final price reaches $41.61, more than double the 1990s total.
While most adults budget a little better than an 8-year-old, feeding just one person can still be a challenge. Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says the key is planning.
"Look for recipes that use the same ingredients," she said. "This way you can buy the bulk packages knowing that you’re going to cook everything in its entirety.”
She also recommends cooking bigger batches and freezing single portions for busy nights. And skip the pre-prepped produce. Woroch says whole vegetables can offer major savings.
Weekly Price Tracker
Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.
Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.
If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.
We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.
Here's how prices compare across stores this week:
Meijer
Giant Eagle
Aldi
Walmart
Heinen’s
Dave's Market
From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.
Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.
And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Have a question or concern you want News 5 Cleveland to help with?