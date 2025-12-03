Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Home Alone’ grocery run would cost more than double today

Every Wednesday, we are tracking grocery prices so you Don't Waste Your Money
Home Alone house Chicago
Roberto Valz / Shutterstock
The house featured in the holiday movie "Home Alone," located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois.
Home Alone house Chicago
Posted

CLEVELAND — It’s one of the most memorable moments in "Home Alone:" 8-year-old Kevin McCallister marching up to the grocery store checkout counter with a cart full of essentials, and walking out spending just $19.93, thanks to a $1-off coupon.

Kevin’s classic grocery list included:

  • Half a gallon of milk
  • Plastic wrap
  • Stouffer’s Frozen Turkey Dinner
  • Snuggle dryer sheets
  • Wonder Bread
  • 4-pack of Quilted Northern toilet paper
  • Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
  • Plastic army figurines
  • Tide liquid laundry detergent
  • Half a gallon of Tropicana orange juice

Shoppers told News 5 that in 2025, the cost would be significantly higher.

"If we take into consideration inflation, the tariffs and everything, especially here, a little over $50,” Mati Pelle said.

We recreated Kevin’s cart and found the grocery items alone total $33.62. Add the toy soldiers for $7.99, and the final price reaches $41.61, more than double the 1990s total.

While most adults budget a little better than an 8-year-old, feeding just one person can still be a challenge. Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says the key is planning.

"Look for recipes that use the same ingredients," she said. "This way you can buy the bulk packages knowing that you’re going to cook everything in its entirety.”

She also recommends cooking bigger batches and freezing single portions for busy nights. And skip the pre-prepped produce. Woroch says whole vegetables can offer major savings.

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer 

Giant Eagle 

Aldi

Walmart

Heinen’s

Dave's Market

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.

