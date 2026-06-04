If you're grilling up this week, check out these prices first.

CLEVELAND — Burgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and something sweet at the end.

A simple summer cookout is a classic, but this year, families may be paying closer attention to what it costs to fill the table.

For this week’s Price Tracker, News 5 put Northeast Ohio grocery stores into a Great Grocery Grill-Off to find out which store had the cheapest backyard cookout.

The goal was simple: We were not judging the burgers. We were judging the bill.

News 5 priced out a cookout for eight people, including frozen burgers, hot dogs, buns, cheese, chips, fresh watermelon, lemonade and ice cream sandwiches. The total was then broken down by price per plate.

Aldi came in with the cheapest cookout this week at $2.15 per person. Giant Eagle came in second, followed by Walmart in third.

News 5 News 5’s Great Grocery Grill-Off compared the cost of a backyard cookout for eight people at major Northeast Ohio grocery stores. Aldi came in cheapest at $2.15 per plate.

The biggest driver of the bill was the burgers.

Depending on the brand, pack size and type of burger, that part of the cookout can quickly change the total. One way shoppers may be able to save is by looking for larger family packs of ground beef.

“They’re typically a ground beef pack of three pounds or more,” Jannah Drexel, from Giant Eagle, said. “You’re going to get the best value per pound on those. So that’s a great way to stretch your budget.”

As grocery prices continue to weigh on family budgets, one Northeast Ohio organization says it is trying to make local food more accessible while helping farmers survive in a difficult economy.

The Forest City Food Collective connects local farmers and food producers with restaurants, retailers, institutions, and food banks

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 1 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.