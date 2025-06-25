If you're not couponing, you're leaving money on the table

CLEVELAND — Couponing has had a 21st-century upgrade.

While the paper circulars are still around, more shoppers are turning to digital apps to stack savings at the register. Rachel Krych, who runs the popular blog Couponing with Rachel, says the key isn’t just finding a good sale, it’s pairing that sale with a coupon for maximum savings.

“You don’t want to just buy the sales,” Krych said. “You want to use the coupons with the sales.”

For some, the idea of couponing can be a little intimidating. Shoppers like Bonnie Dove say they use them a few times a month, but always worry they won’t work.

“It is kind of scary sometimes,” Dove said. “You know? It can be embarrassing.”

Krych recommends starting small by just clipping one or two digital coupons per order and making sure they come off at checkout. And if they don’t? Stay calm.

“Most of the time the cashier will be able to take care of it,” she said. “They’ll be able to figure it out.”

Apps from major grocery chains now allow customers to browse and load coupons directly from their phones (no scissors required). That convenience is helping more shoppers make savings a regular part of their routine.

“It breaks my heart a little when I see people leaving money on the table,” Krych said.

Tracking grocery prices

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.