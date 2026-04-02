Keep your bacon! We're showing you where to get the best price on ham.

Easter is just days away, and stores across Northeast Ohio are filling up with shoppers preparing for holiday meals, but many are noticing higher prices at checkout.

Ham, a centerpiece of many Easter meals, is one area where shoppers may find some relief.

Giant Eagle is offering hams for about 78 cents per pound, a deal some shoppers called “the best in town.”

“We know that customers are excited to celebrate … they’re excited to host, but budgets can really put a strain on that,” said Jannah Drexler, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

However, even lower prices may be available. The best price we found was $.67 per pound at Grocery Outlet.

Experts say ham is a seasonal item, and retailers often lower prices this time of year to draw shoppers into stores.

“This is such an Easter specialty item, it’s really when we try to give the best price we can per pound,” Drexler said.

Because of those seasonal discounts, shoppers who have freezer space may want to consider stocking up.

At Walmart, the company is offering Easter meal bundles, including brunch and dinner options, for about $5 per person, feeding up to eight people.

“Our upper leadership is looking at the customer and understanding where we’re at and saying, ‘How can we help them?’” said Brad Meinert.

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.