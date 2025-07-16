Meat prices are going up. Here's how you can save on the bottom line.

CLEVELAND — Meat prices are on the rise, but a local Cleveland butcher says there are still smart ways to save.

Hank Kornblut runs a butcher and sandwich shop, Mister Brisket, in Cleveland Heights. He says rising costs for water, grain, and cattle are driving up prices at the meat counter, but buying smarter can help.

His top tips:



Buy in bulk: Purchasing an entire tenderloin and having it cut into filets (and trimmings ground) can lower your cost per meal.

Work with your butcher: Local shops offer custom cuts you won’t always get at big chains.

Look for value cuts: A chuck steak, for example, can be cubed for stews—some grocery stores like Giant Eagle will even cut it for free.

Don’t sacrifice quality: Bad meat spoils quickly. If it doesn’t smell right or looks off, skip it—even if it’s cheap.

“If you buy something that’s inexpensive… and you end up throwing it away because you don’t use it right away… then you’re wasting money,” Kornblut said.

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.