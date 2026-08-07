Ohio's tax-free weekend is back, but it's not what you remember from last year

ELYRIA, Ohio — Starting today, the state of Ohio is giving consumers a break at the cash register. Tax-free weekend is now underway, but this year, it looks a little different than what you might remember from just last year.

So, before you hit the store, I want to make sure you have the details to maximize your savings.

Before 10-year-old Mila starts fifth grade, her grandma, Cindy Willbond, is searching for back-to-school deals on all those essentials.

"Everything is more expensive, like gas today was $4.20. So, you know, I'm trying to help my kids to get what she needs for school," said Willbond.

Willbond waited until Ohio’s tax-free weekend to get a lot of what her little learner needs to succeed.

But this year, she and her fellow shoppers have just three days to save compared to last year’s two weeks.

“I know families will be disappointed,” said Tim Lynch, Ohio Department of Taxation.

The $500 limit on personal items also went away; however, clothes priced $75 or less and school supplies priced $20 or less will not be taxed until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

"It is not an opt-in-opt-out situation. It is mandatory," said Lynch.

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants estimates the average family in the Buckeye State spends about $900 on back-to-school shopping for a child in grades K-12.

"Cuyahoga County, at an 8% sales tax rate, you're going to save, you know, between $70-80. If you round that $900 up to $1000, you're going to save $80 a child," said Lynch.

I stopped by the Target in Elyria. That’s where I caught up with Cindy Willbond and store director Heather Tvergyak.

“Kids need book bags, lunch boxes, water bottles are a big trend now, so that's become a huge one,” said Tvergyak.

Tvergyak told me they expect to see many parents looking for sales. I wanted to know what she’s noticing about their desire to save money.

“Oh, that it's there as a parent myself, like you always have to make sure that you're looking for the best deal, especially if you have multiple kids,” said Tvergyak.

For teachers and college students, there’s even more savings to tap into now through Sept. 12 with a coupon on the Target app.

“You just go on there, get verified, and then they'll send you that coupon. It's for a storewide one-time use and that will save you 20% as well. And that can stack with the tax-free," said Tvergyak.

Remember, businesses that sell school supplies and clothes are required to pause collecting sales tax.

Consumers are encouraged to report businesses that charge sales tax at tax.ohio.gov.

"And if they feel that they paid sales tax on something they shouldn't, they can apply for a refund," said Lynch.

The Ohio Department of Taxation sends tax alerts about events such as the implementation of the tax-free weekend.

But we learned that not all businesses sign up for them or see social media posts.

So, that's why if you notice a store not honoring the tax suspension, you're encouraged to report it.