People are buying less fruit because it's so pricey

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The cost of eating fresh is climbing, but some produce prices are rising much faster than others.

At the Van Aken Summer Farmers Market, News 5’s Price Tracker looked at several seasonal staples families are buying right now, including strawberries, tomatoes, lettuce and potatoes.

The biggest jump: tomatoes.

According to the latest average price data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, field-grown tomatoes were up about 46% in May compared with the same time last year. Iceberg lettuce was up nearly 37%, while strawberries were up about 8%.

White potatoes were one of the few items moving in the other direction, down nearly 7% from May 2025.

The higher prices come as many families say fresh produce is taking a bigger bite out of their grocery budgets. A recent survey from Advance America found that Ohio families are spending an average of $26 more per month on fruits and vegetables. One in four Ohio families surveyed said they are buying less produce because of higher prices.

For families trying to stretch their grocery dollars, produce sellers say shoppers should look for what is in season, compare prices and be flexible.

Shopping local and seasonal can help because shoppers may not be paying as much for transportation and storage costs. Frozen fruits and vegetables can also be a lower-cost option while still offering strong nutritional value.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean, 20% fat), one dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.