Pumpkin season might spark debate, but there's no sign of a 'pumpkin tax' at local stores

CLEVELAND — Ready or not, pumpkin season is here.

“It’s not too early. I can feel it in the air. It’s not too early,” John Cooper, a grocery shopper, said. “This time of year it just reminds you of autumn and harvest… it’s like that kind of energy.”

National research from Empower found 54% of people look forward to pumpkin-flavored products. The study also showed many items come with a so-called “pumpkin tax,” often priced higher than the original. One in three shoppers said they’re still willing to pay.

Cooper is among them. “If I want it that bad, heck yeah I’ll do it,” he said.

But not everyone is rushing to get a pumpkin spice latte.

“Can you wait ‘til September at least? October would be better,” said Sue Schuld. “You can keep your pumpkins. I’ll take August. I’ll keep my margaritas. I’m not a pumpkin latte fan.”

To see if the pumpkin tax holds true in Northeast Ohio, News 5 checked prices on pumpkin yogurts, coffee creamers and seasonal treats at Dave’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer. Prices stayed the same, seasonal or not.

That's not the only price we checked this week.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.