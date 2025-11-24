Scammers target Northeast Ohio families after jail bookings

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County officials are sounding the alarm about a new variation of an old scam that’s tricking people into paying hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.

The scheme begins with a phone call that appears to come from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Victims are told their loved one, who has just been booked into the county jail, is eligible for electronic monitoring and could be released if a fee is paid.

Two victims recently lost more than $1,000 each

Sheryl Harris, who leads the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, says this scam is gaining momentum because of a new sheriff’s office app that updates jail bookings in real time. Criminals are using that information to make the calls sound legitimate.

“There’s no universe in which you’re going to get a call from a deputy asking you for money. That’s still the case,” Harris said.

She notes that for many people, the legal system is unfamiliar territory, which makes the scam even more convincing.

“If you’re not familiar with how courts or the justice system work, it can sound real. And to be honest, most of us have never been arrested. We don’t know any of that stuff,” Harris said.

County officials expect to discuss with the sheriff’s department how the app’s real-time information may be giving scammers an advantage.

Jury Duty Arrest Scams Also Surging

The ankle monitor scam isn’t the only scheme keeping investigators busy. Harris calls jury-duty-related arrest calls a “plague.”

Scammers claim the victim missed jury duty and now owes a fine, sometimes backing up the lie with fake emailed court documents and bogus warrants.

The goal is always the same—pressure the victim into paying immediately.

How to Protect Yourself

County investigators offered several tips to avoid falling victim to these scams:

