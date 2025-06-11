Shoppers share how they’re saving on groceries as prices remain high nationally

CLEVELAND — With grocery prices still straining budgets, shoppers are getting creative about how they save. In this week’s Price Tracker, News 5 asked viewers to share the strategies helping them make ends meet.

Bridget Cofield, a mother of three, says buying in bulk has been a game-changer.

“A lot of times if you go to the Sam’s and Costco. Buying in bulk will help save. That’s the key,” she said.

Destini Jarvis, a self-described couponer, relies on apps to spot deals before setting foot in the store.

“I’ll definitely look at the top of the bottom shelves for the cheapest item and make sure they have similar ingredients so I make sure I’m not losing any bang for my buck for sure,” she said.

Others, like A’kr Drake, say it’s not just what they buy, but where.

“I go to Aldi. That’s definitely a way to save groceries,” Drake said.

News 5 tracks prices each week on staples like milk, eggs, bread, chicken, beef and cereal. This week, Walmart offered the lowest total at $16.99, followed closely by Meijer, Giant Eagle and Aldi.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.