Stores offer summer savings to keep bottom lines from boiling over

CLEVELAND — As summer heats up, Walmart and Meijer are rolling out savings to help families stretch their grocery budgets. Both retailers are offering deep discounts on cookout staples ahead of key holidays like Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

Meijer has slashed prices by up to 60% on more than 70 summer grocery items as part of a promotion that runs through July 19. Walmart, meanwhile, is advertising a ready-made cookout bundle that feeds up to eight people for less than $6 a person. The deal, which includes hot dogs, buns, chips, soda and other picnic essentials, is already loaded into the Walmart app for one-click shopping. CLICK HERE to use it.

This week's Price Tracker shows that some stores are lowering prices, while others have raised prices higher than we've seen before.

Meijer takes the win with the lowest total: $15.57. Walmart comes in close at $16.99.

Tracking grocery prices

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.