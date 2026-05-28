These are your best grocery prices this week

CLEVELAND — As grocery prices continue to weigh on family budgets, one Northeast Ohio organization says it is trying to make local food more accessible while helping farmers survive in a difficult economy.

The Forest City Food Collective connects local farmers and food producers with restaurants, retailers, institutions, and food banks

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 1 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

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We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.