These grocery stores are staying open to save your Thanksgiving meal

CLEVELAND — If you realized you forgot the cranberries or burned the butter right as the family walked in, you’re not out of luck. Several Northeast Ohio grocery stores are keeping limited hours on Thanksgiving to help shoppers pull off a last-minute save.

Whole Foods will be open from 7 a.m. unitl 1 p.m. for last-minute pick-ups.

Dave’s Market and Lucky’s Supermarket operated on holiday schedules, staying open until 3 p.m.

Giant Eagle and Market District locations will also close at 3 p.m., giving shoppers a small window to grab missing ingredients.

Meijer will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the retailer shortened pickup hours, offering curbside service only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discount Drugmart will be open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While most Walgreens will be closed, 24-hour locations will remain open through the holiday, like the Euclid location on 22401 Lake Shore Blvd.

