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This is the cheapest place to get groceries this week

Check out this weeks price tracker
Grocery
Elizabeth Ruiz
Grocery
Posted

CLEVELAND — Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Marc's, and Dave's Market to check prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.

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