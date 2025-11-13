Turkey prices are lower this year if you're willing to buy frozen, plus ways to make it last

CLEVELAND — A recent USDA report found that turkey prices could be up as much as 40% this year, driven by supply pressures and higher wholesale costs.

Experts said the bird flu outbreaks earlier this year hit turkey farms particularly hard, leading to fewer birds available and pushing wholesale prices higher.

“It’s really hit turkey farms hard,” said Dr. David Anderson, professor and extension economist at Texas A&M. “So that’s really part of producing less turkey this year than last year. It’s contributing to much higher wholesale prices.”

Grocers in Northeast Ohio are aggressively competing to offer the lowest prices at the register. Some are lower than last year. This week, the cheapest turkey price identified in News 5's “Don’t Waste Your Money” price tracker was 49 cents per pound at Meijer, followed by 69 cents per pound at Dave’s Markets. Several stores have imposed quantity limits, typically allowing one or two turkeys per customer.

Food experts said shoppers shouldn’t hesitate to make the most of these deals. Frozen turkeys remain significantly less expensive than fresh ones, and some of the fresh birds that will end up on Thanksgiving tables are still on farms today.

Jennifer Thornton of Buttercream and Olive Oil told News 5 that families can stretch a turkey far beyond the holiday meal.

“You think classic Thanksgiving recipes and all that sort of thing,” she said. “Don’t think like that. Think, what would I do with chicken?”

Anderson said large grocery chains have been able to offer lower prices because they lock in contracts nearly a year in advance, protecting them from some of the recent price spikes.

“They contracted eight or 10 months ago for their turkey supply for what they need now,” he said. “That certainty has helped them avoid this run-up in prices.”

With stores offering competitive deals, experts advise shoppers to compare prices, buy early, and consider stocking up while supplies last.

Weekly Price Tracker

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22936070/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23057638/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Giant Eagle

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23057788/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Aldi

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23057838/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Walmart

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23057908/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Heinen’s

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23057953/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Dave's Market

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/23058033/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.