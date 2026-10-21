3 found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Gnadenhutten home, sheriff says

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio. — Three people, including a 22-month-old boy, were found dead early Wednesday morning inside a home in Gnadenhutten, and all three appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded after the county's 911 dispatch center received a disconnected emergency call at 4:17 a.m. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said.

The call initially did not provide a location because it was disconnected almost immediately. Dispatchers made several attempts to call back, and during one call, a voice appeared to softly say “help,” according to Campbell.

After multiple attempts to trace the phone, authorities said the owner told them it was a spare phone he had loaned to an associate.

Dispatchers and deputies attempted to track the phone to several locations before determining it might be on N. Cherry St. in Gnadenhutten, Campbell said.

According to Campbell, a family member was located and unlocked the door to the home, where three people were found dead: a 67-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 22-month-old boy.

A gun was found at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Tuscarawas County Coroner Dr. Jeff Cameron took custody of the bodies and ordered autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators have more interviews to conduct and evidence to process, Campbell said.

“However, I feel strongly that the community is in no danger,” Campbell said.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities said they would release additional information once investigators have gathered and verified the necessary facts.