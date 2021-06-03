Man blinded by bean bag during Cleveland racial protest sues

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man hit in the face with a bean bag and blinded in one eye during a protest last year in downtown Cleveland has sued the sheriff's deputy who shot him.

The complaint filed Saturday by John Sanders, of Sandusky, says the Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy shot him from behind a broken window as he walked away from the county Justice Center after taking photos.

The lawsuit says pellets from the bean bag “destroyed” Sander's left eye, leaving him permanently blind.

The complaint says Sanders was shot by Deputy Bruce Lourie, who never received required training on the use of non-lethal munitions.

