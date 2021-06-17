Prosecutors argue that Chauvin should not get new trial following murder conviction

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prosecutors say the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death should not be granted a new trial.

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said Derek Chauvin was unanimously convicted of three counts based on evidence that shows his guilt.

They say defense requests to give him a new trial because of issues such as pretrial publicity or alleged prosecutorial misconduct are without merit.

Prosecutors say the defense's request to question jurors over alleged misconduct is a desperate attempt to undo the verdict.

The judge hasn't said when he would rule on the motion for a new trial.

A jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death in April. Bystander video from the May 2020 incident showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for more than eight minutes while Floyd struggled to breathe.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Three other former officers that were involved in Floyd's arrest on the day of his death — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — will stand trial together later this year. All three are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd's death set off several months of protest in 2020 against police brutality and systemic racism throughout the country.