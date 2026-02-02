Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One of Cleveland's oldest Black-owned businesses has been in the family for three generations.

cloud florist.jpg
Dave Colabine
John Cloud took over the family business when his father died last year.
cloud florist.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND, OH — What better way to mark the start of Black History Month than with a family that has its own rich history here in Cleveland?

The Cloud family told News 5 that Cloud Florist on Cedar Avenue is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Cleveland.

News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine spent time inside the flower shop, a third-generation family business, that has been putting together arrangements for every occasion for more than a century.

