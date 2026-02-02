One of Cleveland's oldest Black-owned businesses has been in the family for three generations.

CLEVELAND, OH — What better way to mark the start of Black History Month than with a family that has its own rich history here in Cleveland?
The Cloud family told News 5 that Cloud Florist on Cedar Avenue is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Cleveland.
News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine spent time inside the flower shop, a third-generation family business, that has been putting together arrangements for every occasion for more than a century.
