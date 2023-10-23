Father and son from Wellington plead guilty to attacking officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A father and son from Wellington have pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers during the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Michael Mackrell, 42, and his son, Clifford Mackrell, 22, traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. to participate in the political rally, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The release states that Michael wore an earth-tone camouflage jacket, an earth-tone camouflage baseball cap-style hat, green gloves, and black pants. He used an American flag gaiter to cover his mouth and nose.

An additional release from the Department of Justice states that Clifford wore a red shirt, a blue-toned, striped jacket, and tan-colored gloves. He carried a black backpack and wore a gas mask.

According to the releases, the father and son duo marched to the Capitol around 2:30 p.m. following the speeches positioning themselves in the front line of the rioters. They both engaged in assaulting law enforcement officers from both the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police departments.

The assaults included pushing and tackling officers.

At one point, Michael was seen on closed-circuit video wrapping his arm around the neck of a USCP officer before throwing him to the ground.

During the riot, Clifford attempted to push a MPD officer, hitting him and pulling down his gas mask. In his plea agreement, he admitted that he knew the officer was attempting to perform official duties during the time of the altercation.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in March 2024 in the District of Columbia by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

