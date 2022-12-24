Here's how Northeast Ohioans played a role on Jan. 6 and for the committee's report

As many get their hands on the newly released "Report of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol," readers will notice just how active Ohioans were that day, and during the subsequent investigations and hearings.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 50 people in Ohio were arrested in connection to the insurrection on Jan. 6.

That’s the fifth most of any state, only behind Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and New York.

Thousands traveled from across the country to witness the rally in Washington D.C., including buses shuttling from Northeast Ohio.

At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Throughout the past almost two years, federal agents tapped into photos, videos, cell and phone location records to help identify criminals from that day.

More than 900 people from across the country currently face charges, including almost a dozen from Northeast Ohio so far.

Christine Priola, Willoughby

Photos of former Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist Christine Priola circulated quickly after the attack, showing the Willoughby woman standing inside the senate chambers.

DC Police Department A tweet from DC Police shows Priola standing inside the Senate Chambers fro January 6th.

In October, Priola was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Christine Priola was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia.

Priola pleaded guilty in July to three charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, Assemblages and Display of Flags

John Douglas Wright, Canton

In August, John Douglas Wright of Canton pled guilty to an obstruction charge, after photos showed Wright pushing a barricade against Capitol Police officers.

U.S. Department of Justice

Authorities said Wright organized two charter buses and traveled with around 100 people to Washington D.C. and then entered the capitol grounds illegally.

Once there, he tried to push through a metal barricade held by federal law enforcement officers but was unsuccessful. Minutes later, he successfully bypassed another barricade and entered the Capitol building, authorities said.

While inside, Wright posted a video on Facebook Live, smoked a cigarette and then left. He posted the following statements on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

"SET ON NICE BENCH IN ROTUNDA AND HAD A SMOKE.”

"WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIGHT THE BLUE TOMORROW."

"ALMOST WAR TIME"

“YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN.”

“I THINK WE NEED TO MAKE HOME VISITS."

He was arrested on May 3. Wright faces up to 20 years in prison and is slated to be sentenced in January.

Cliff Mackrell, Wellington

Images of the siege released by the FBI identified Cliff Mackrell of Wellington as the individual who allegedly pushed back barricades near the Capitol entrance and was later seen striking a U.S. Capitol officer and grabbing his mask.

Department of Justice

In March of 2021, Mackrell, 20, of Lorain, was arrested on multiple federal charges including: forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate or interfere with certain officers or employees; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the criminal complaint filed in the United State District Court.

On the day of the Capitol riot, Mackrell wrote, “hey libtards and conservatives let’s stop fighting for a minute so I was thinking you libtards think the government was corrupt in 2016 right well I’ve thought they were corrupted for a very long time now how about we get rid of all of them because well it is out literal job as American’s to kill the tyrannical government. Also f*** all news stations.”

Kimberly Wargo and Colton Wargo, Westlake

Agents arrested mother and son Kimberly and Colton Wargo of Westlake back in May after investigators said the two spent a half hour inside the Capitol walking around with a mob of people after attending the president’s rally.

Department of Justice

Devin Steiner and Adam Miller, Wooster

In May, Devin Steiner, 40, surrendered to authorities after being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disrupting the orderly conduct of official business, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parade, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building.

Department of Justice Adam Miller, (left) seen wearing a cowboy hat, and Steiner (right).

Steiner and his brother-in-law Adam Miller initially did not cooperate with investigators or acknowledge visiting the capitol, despite recording their visit, and texting “storming the capitol building with hundreds of thousands !”

Just three days later, agents said Steiner responded to a text asking to hang out by saying

Department of Justice

Justin Smith, Brunswick

Court paperwork details how Justin Smith bragged to fellow members of a “political belief organization” that he had entered the Capitol that day. Investigators said at least one fellow member helped agents identify Smith.

News 5 Agents say Justin Smith is seen here on the right.

Saul Llamas, Jordan Siemers and Ryan Swoope, Perry

Just this past December 1st, federal agents arrested a couple from Perry along with a friend staying at their house.

University hospitals employee Saul llamas, Jordan Siemers as well as Ryan Swoope face charges.

Swoope was even given an FBI “Be on the Lookout” profile on their website after a video showed Swoope spraying officers with what appears to be a chemical irritant.

Department of Justice

Ohioans testify at Jan. 6 hearings

During those subsequent hearings, Ohioans also took center stage from White House Deputy Press Secretary and Stark County native Sarah Matthews.

Saul Loeb/AP Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, are sworn in as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

"I thought that Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation's history, and President Trump was treating it as a celebratory occasion with that tweet," she told the committee.

Additionally, protester Stephen Ayres of Warren also testified as to what led to his criminal activity.

Associated Press FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022. Ayers has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack. U.S. District Judge John Bates also on Thursday ordered 41-year-old Stephen Ayres to perform 100 hours of community service. Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Ayres to 60 days of incarceration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, FIle)

"The president, you know, he got everybody riled up and told everybody head on down," Ayres explained. "So basically, we were just following what he said."

A lot of these arrests came from anonymous tips and there are still hundreds of unidentified individuals captured in photos and videos from Jan. 6.

You can browse those images by clicking here.

