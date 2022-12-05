University Hospitals police officer among 3 Ohioans arrested in Jan. 6 case

CLEVELAND — A University Hospitals police officer is among three people who were arrested by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The officer is one of two UH employees taken into federal custody last week.

Saul Llamas has been state certified since June 2018.

Records from the attorney general’s office show Llamas worked part-time for University Hospitals police, but also held part-time officer jobs with three other agencies and was fired from one of them.

University Hospitals says Llamas has been an officer in the UH police department since October 2018.

AG’s office records show his start date was in June for both the UH Conneaut and Geneva Medical Centers.

In December 2019, Llamas was fired from the Timberlake police department in which he worked part-time. His employment history shows part-time officer positions with North Perry and Geneva-on-the-Lake police this year.

A federal complaint revealed, in part, photos posted to social media helped investigators identify Llamas, Jordan Siemers and Ryan Swoope on the Capitol grounds during the January 6 breach.

The feds say the trio went into the Capitol building and stayed for about nine minutes. Swoope is also accused of spraying a chemical irritant toward police.

All three were arrested on Nov. 30.

Siemers has been a state tested nurse aide at the University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center since October 2021.

Both Siemers and Llamas are suspended from their UH jobs.

Court records show the two are a couple and live together with Llamas’ longtime friend, Swoope, in Perry.

As part of Llamas’ release conditions, he had to remove all guns from his home and can’t go to Washington, D.C. unless it’s for court.

The three individuals have a teleconference with a federal judge later this week.

Swoope’s attorney tells News 5 it’s too early to comment.

