28-year-old Perry man arrested on Jan. 6 felony charge

PERRY, Ohio — A 28-year-old Perry man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Swoope has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both felonies, and related misdemeanor offenses.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Perry, are also facing misdemeanor charges. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, the trio entered the Capitol grounds illegally at approximately 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside.

According to court documents, Swoope allegedly joined rioters outside the north door of the Capitol, where a crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area.

Officers were forced to fall back into the Capitol Building. Swoope allegedly sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and in the direction of officers, constituting an assault on a sergeant, court documents state.

Swoope was identified in November 2021 by a family member who called the FBI.

It is unknown when the trio will appear in court.

