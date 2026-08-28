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Cleveland Hopkins Airport resumes operations after brief security incident

Cleveland's top airport official is doubling down on his opposition to a new Browns stadium in Brook Park, right across the freeway from Hopkins.
Gary Abrahamsen/News 5
Cleveland's top airport official is doubling down on his opposition to a new Browns stadium in Brook Park, right across the freeway from Hopkins.
Cleveland's top airport official is doubling down on his opposition to a new Browns stadium in Brook Park, right across the freeway from Hopkins.
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CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have resumed after a security-related incident briefly disrupted activity at the airport Friday morning.

Airport officials said airfield operations were stopped temporarily while airport safety personnel and law enforcement responded to the situation. The area was later cleared, allowing normal operations to resume.

Passengers traveling through Hopkins should contact their airlines for the latest information on potential delays, cancellations, or flight diversions.

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